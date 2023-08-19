Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,638. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $13.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $804.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $143.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.20 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 13.10%. Analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,974,000 after buying an additional 534,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,988,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,516 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,227,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,457,000 after purchasing an additional 85,434 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,559,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,151,000 after purchasing an additional 295,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,624,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,237,000 after purchasing an additional 303,501 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

