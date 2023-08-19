Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,638. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $13.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $804.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $143.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.20 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 13.10%. Analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).
