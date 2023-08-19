Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,411,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 431,989 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 2.1% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $98,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.72. 7,988,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,285,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $34.65 and a one year high of $54.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

