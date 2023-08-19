Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Perdoceo Education from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

PRDO stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.29. Perdoceo Education has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $17.06.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $180,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,112.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $180,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 157,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,112.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 862,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,227,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,823 shares of company stock valued at $919,708 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 182.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 46.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

