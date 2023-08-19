PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PEP traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $178.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,020,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,498,073. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $245.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.31. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

