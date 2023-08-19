Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.60.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PAG

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 1.3 %

PAG stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.93. The stock had a trading volume of 273,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,218. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $94.49 and a 12-month high of $180.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.62.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 29.07%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total value of $490,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,404.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Penske Automotive Group news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $290,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,508.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total transaction of $490,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,404.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,284 shares of company stock worth $1,244,496. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $260,702,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,279,000 after purchasing an additional 61,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,625,000 after purchasing an additional 164,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3,459.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 601,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.