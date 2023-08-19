PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFSI shares. TheStreet upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

In related news, insider Derek Stark sold 6,500 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $399,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,060.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 28,216 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $1,832,629.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,943.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Derek Stark sold 6,500 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $399,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,060.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 127,136 shares of company stock worth $8,576,191 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,250,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $69.33 on Monday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $41.76 and a 52-week high of $82.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.50.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $336.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

