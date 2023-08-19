PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Shares of PFLT stock opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $617.06 million, a P/E ratio of -87.53 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,024.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $751,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 18,002 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares during the period. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

