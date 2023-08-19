PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PENN. Susquehanna reduced their price target on PENN Entertainment from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.72.

PENN stock opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.48. PENN Entertainment has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $39.35.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.24%. PENN Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $810,445.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.6% in the second quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,435,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,700,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,200,000 after purchasing an additional 354,877 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 6.7% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,446,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,798,000 after purchasing an additional 153,385 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,412,000 after purchasing an additional 67,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

