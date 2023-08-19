Payden & Rygel Sells 17,000 Shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Payden & Rygel cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel owned about 0.22% of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkos Global Advisors lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 14,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.01. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $24.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.0584 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

