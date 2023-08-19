PAVmed’s (PAVM) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $1.40 price objective on the stock.
PAVmed stock remained flat at $0.24 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 641,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42. PAVmed has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.38.
PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter. PAVmed had a negative return on equity of 532.56% and a negative net margin of 9,881.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PAVmed will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.
