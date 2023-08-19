Parker-Hannifin Co. (PH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.48 on September 8th

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 1.48 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th.

Parker-Hannifin has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Parker-Hannifin has a payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to earn $24.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

NYSE:PH opened at $397.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $394.22 and its 200-day moving average is $354.96. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $235.69 and a 52-week high of $428.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,072.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total transaction of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,072.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,418 shares of company stock worth $4,104,307 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 161.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1,212.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 276,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,042,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.57.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

