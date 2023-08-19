Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on Park City Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Park City Group Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park City Group

NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 1.15. Park City Group has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Park City Group by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Park City Group by 686.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Park City Group in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Park City Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Park City Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

