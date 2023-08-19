Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYGGet Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on Park City Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Park City Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 1.15. Park City Group has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park City Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Park City Group by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Park City Group by 686.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Park City Group in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Park City Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Park City Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

See Also

