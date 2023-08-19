Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Park Aerospace Stock Down 1.0 %
PKE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.93. The company had a trading volume of 49,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,001. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86. Park Aerospace has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $16.92. The company has a market cap of $282.08 million, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.56.
Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.55 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 6.95%.
About Park Aerospace
Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.
