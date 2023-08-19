Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Park Aerospace Stock Down 1.0 %

PKE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.93. The company had a trading volume of 49,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,001. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86. Park Aerospace has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $16.92. The company has a market cap of $282.08 million, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.56.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.55 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 6.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Aerospace

About Park Aerospace

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Park Aerospace by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Park Aerospace by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 277.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

