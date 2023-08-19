Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.16.

PARA stock opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.69. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.66.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PARA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paramount Global by 30.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783,448 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth $63,624,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,584,000 after buying an additional 2,700,000 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,351,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,697,000 after buying an additional 2,579,501 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 35.4% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,599,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,163 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

