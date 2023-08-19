Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Stock Price Up 13.1%

Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Free Report) rose 13.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 459,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 480,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Pantheon Resources Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres located in North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.