Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ PANW traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.69. The stock had a trading volume of 10,901,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,013,803. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $258.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.74, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.95 and its 200 day moving average is $210.37.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $6,255,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,892,881.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $6,255,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,892,881.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total value of $7,752,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,666,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,983,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,258 shares of company stock valued at $53,069,368 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.77.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

