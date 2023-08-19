Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ PANW traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.69. The stock had a trading volume of 10,901,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,013,803. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $258.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.74, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.95 and its 200 day moving average is $210.37.
In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $6,255,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,892,881.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total value of $7,752,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,666,898 shares of the company's stock, valued at $358,983,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,258 shares of company stock valued at $53,069,368 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.77.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
