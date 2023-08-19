Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX) Trading Down 0.5%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.07 and last traded at $23.07. 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.18.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.41.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,532 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 54.87% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (PSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSCX was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.