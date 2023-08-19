PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Argus cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PCAR

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $84.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $54.64 and a 52 week high of $90.05.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PACCAR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after buying an additional 59,341 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PACCAR by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 489,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,817,000 after buying an additional 160,758 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 50.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.