Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OMI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of NYSE OMI traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,323,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,242. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $33.65.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $211,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $211,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $2,480,817.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,142,716 shares in the company, valued at $23,837,055.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,635 shares of company stock worth $5,958,129 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 31.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 21.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

