Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Separately, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.14.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Outlook Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,215,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,751,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 731,925 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,720,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 183,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,255,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 52,914 shares in the last quarter. 10.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Outlook Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.