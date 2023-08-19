Orion (NYSE:OEC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Orion from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Orion from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Orion from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

OEC traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Orion has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $26.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.50.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.83 million. Orion had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orion will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Orion by 178.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 25,114 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Orion during the second quarter valued at $435,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Orion by 45.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 356,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 111,285 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Orion during the second quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Orion during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

