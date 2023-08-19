ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at HC Wainwright

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.96) EPS.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

ORIC stock opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $461.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.79. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ORIC Pharmaceuticals

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 4,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $34,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,378,491.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 34,844 shares of company stock valued at $279,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,629,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $10,442,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 273.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,575,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,767 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 2,761,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 454.4% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,417,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.