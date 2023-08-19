Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Trading Down 23.1%

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report) dropped 23.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 122,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 113,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Separately, Atrium Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Organto Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$14.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Organto Foods (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$7.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Organto Foods Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit, and vegetable products. The company's products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, herbs, mango, limes, raspberries, snow peas, sugar snaps, fine green beans, and other products under the I AM Organic, Awesome, Fresh Organic Choice brands.

