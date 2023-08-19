O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,370,000 after buying an additional 548,065 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,531,000 after buying an additional 530,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $967.40.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,856,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,182 shares of company stock valued at $21,721,196. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $938.00 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $680.00 and a 1-year high of $975.72. The company has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $940.17 and a 200-day moving average of $895.90.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

