O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $967.40.

In related news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,182 shares of company stock worth $21,721,196 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $938.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $680.00 and a 1 year high of $975.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $940.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $895.90.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.78 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

