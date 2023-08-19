Ordinals (ORDI) Price Down 25.4% Over Last Week

Ordinals (ORDI) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Ordinals has a total market capitalization of $83.53 million and $19.77 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ordinals has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for approximately $3.98 or 0.00015237 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ordinals Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 3.94714931 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $24,615,658.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

