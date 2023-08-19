Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 91.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,694 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 59,991 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 1.4 %

ORCL stock opened at $116.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.86. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $316.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

