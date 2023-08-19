Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,454 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oracle by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in Oracle by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,922,316 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,665,342,000 after acquiring an additional 177,083 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,409,896,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,630,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,173,595,000 after purchasing an additional 750,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 in the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.37.

Oracle Stock Up 1.4 %

ORCL stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.46. 9,412,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,618,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

