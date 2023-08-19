OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) & 1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Critical Survey

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) and 1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OptimumBank and 1st Colonial Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimumBank $22.84 million 0.99 $4.02 million $0.69 4.52 1st Colonial Bancorp $35.44 million 1.50 $8.50 million $1.73 6.51

1st Colonial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank. OptimumBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 1st Colonial Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

OptimumBank has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Colonial Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

4.2% of OptimumBank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of 1st Colonial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of OptimumBank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for OptimumBank and 1st Colonial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A 1st Colonial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares OptimumBank and 1st Colonial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimumBank 15.06% 7.67% 0.79% 1st Colonial Bancorp 21.44% 12.88% 0.97%

Summary

1st Colonial Bancorp beats OptimumBank on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction loans; commercial loans are generally used for working capital purposes or for acquiring equipment, inventory, and furniture; and consumer loans for various purposes, including purchases of automobiles, recreational vehicles, boats, home improvements, lines of credit, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans. In addition, it provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, notary, and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashier's checks, domestic collections, and banking by mail, as well as internet banking services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About 1st Colonial Bancorp

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts. It also provides home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, personal and vehicle loans, residential and commercial mortgages, construction loans, business lines of credit, equipment and vehicle financing, real estate loans, working capital line of credit, and business acquisition loans, as well as small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers a range of merchant services comprising remote deposit capture, ACH/wire transfer, night deposit drop, and other merchant services; safe deposit boxes; and coin counting, online and mobile banking, debit card, and ATM services. 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

