Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Issues Earnings Results

Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter. Optex Systems had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 14.30%.

Optex Systems Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OPXS opened at $3.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Optex Systems has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $3.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Optex Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Optex Systems stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Optex Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Optex Systems Company Profile

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, and commander weapon station sights; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

