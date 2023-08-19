Oppenheimer Lowers Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target to $5.50

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Farfetch from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $4.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Farfetch from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.91.

Farfetch Price Performance

Farfetch stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.61. 166,956,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,799,690. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.96.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.64 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 69.97% and a negative net margin of 37.83%. Equities analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farfetch

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,006,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 10.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 42,045 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Farfetch during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Farfetch by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 5,619,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,944,000 after acquiring an additional 116,891 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,025,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

