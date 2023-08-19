Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 517,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,403 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.22% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $16,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,262,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 796.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 878,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,887,000 after purchasing an additional 780,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JEF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.14. 722,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,380. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.53.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $4,803,626.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,744,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,484,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $4,803,626.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,744,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,484,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $8,081,905.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,225,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,004,559.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 578,320 shares of company stock worth $20,948,017 in the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile



Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

