Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $20,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.63.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,159,686 shares of company stock worth $123,960,027 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $324.93. 1,730,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,918. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.75 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.66%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

See Also

