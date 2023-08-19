Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 169,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 0.6% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $26,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.14. 4,050,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,137,297. The firm has a market cap of $265.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.69.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.81%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.