Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 966,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,937 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 32,213,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,432,600. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $100.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.65. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on AT&T from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

