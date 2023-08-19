Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 33,790 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,790 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.7% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $33,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.28.

Chevron Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CVX traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,999,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,261,315. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.78 and its 200 day moving average is $160.78. The firm has a market cap of $300.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.46 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

