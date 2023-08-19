Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,455 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.01. 3,090,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,493,255. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.07 and its 200-day moving average is $81.68. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.