Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,455 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.01. 3,090,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,493,255. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.07 and its 200-day moving average is $81.68. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.2118 dividend. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.