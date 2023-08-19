Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 5,176 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $15,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MTUM traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.97. 451,308 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.78 and a 200 day moving average of $141.35.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

