Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $18,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ASML by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,965,167,000 after purchasing an additional 809,708 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,580,822,000 after purchasing an additional 29,403 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,374,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,552,000 after purchasing an additional 79,487 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,317,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,698,000 after purchasing an additional 177,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in ASML by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after buying an additional 211,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML traded up $10.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $655.33. The stock had a trading volume of 937,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,786. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $258.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $705.01 and a 200 day moving average of $673.88.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.18.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

