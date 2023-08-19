Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,326 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $30,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,250,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,732. The company has a market capitalization of $128.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

