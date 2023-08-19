Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,264 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $26,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $619,661,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Chubb by 28,222.6% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,619,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,812,000 after buying an additional 2,610,025 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Chubb by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,251,000 after buying an additional 1,593,764 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1,476.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,466,000 after acquiring an additional 936,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,315. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The company has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.15 and its 200-day moving average is $198.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,351.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,534 shares of company stock worth $2,635,175 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

