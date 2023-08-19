Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $53.69 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.8% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $53,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,660,950,000 after purchasing an additional 208,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,308,223,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. KeyCorp upped their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.54.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $392.17. 2,001,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,350,481. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $390.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $405.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total value of $50,060,928.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,927,485 shares in the company, valued at $39,362,257,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total transaction of $50,060,928.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,927,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,362,257,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 399,783 shares of company stock worth $158,204,310 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

