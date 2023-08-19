Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $19.28 Million Holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Free Report) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,383 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF worth $19,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,578,000 after purchasing an additional 95,656 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EQL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,090. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.23. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $108.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.95.

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

