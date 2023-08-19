Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,837 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.7% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $48,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.16.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.1 %

NVDA stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $432.99. 58,376,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,947,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $436.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.25. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $480.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,187 shares of company stock worth $140,075,333 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

