Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,313 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $17,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Airbnb by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 74.0% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 71,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,313 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 438,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,470,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Airbnb by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the period. 41.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $735,882.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,544,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 4,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total transaction of $735,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,544,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $264,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,271,998 shares of company stock valued at $298,366,253. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.06. 5,963,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,233,518. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.76. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The firm has a market cap of $80.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

