Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,190,635 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,654,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190,635 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vodafone Group Public worth $40,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 201,296 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 98,534 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 476,260 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 251,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 699,340 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 79,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of VOD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.11. 4,923,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,011,665. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $14.46.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.