Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $34,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 50,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,055,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. American Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 149,900.0% during the 4th quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 16,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,232,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $14,125,960 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.7 %

TMO stock traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $532.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,855. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $609.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $535.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $545.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TMO. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.50.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

