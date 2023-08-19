Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OOMA. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ooma in a report on Thursday. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

Shares of OOMA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 47,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,988. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ooma will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William D. Pearce sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $71,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,520.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP James A. Gustke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 160,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,132.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Pearce sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $71,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ooma by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ooma by 6.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

