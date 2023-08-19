Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ONTO has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

Shares of ONTO stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $110.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,837. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.15. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $126.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $190.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $498,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $498,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 846 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $92,552.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,744.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,518. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 36.2% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 20.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the second quarter worth about $4,386,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 8.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,183,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,843,000 after purchasing an additional 89,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

