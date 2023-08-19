Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $154.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.20.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 3.4% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 194,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

